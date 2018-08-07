Drexel Hamilton Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Engility (EGL)

Drexel Hamilton reiterated their hold rating on shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) in a report issued on Wednesday.

“We are pleased in the company’s recent report but still see some underperformance vs. peers (bookings and growth).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of Engility and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Engility in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Engility and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of EGL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 161,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Engility has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Engility’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Engility will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Engility by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Engility in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

