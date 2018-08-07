Dresser-Rand Group (DRC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Dresser-Rand Group (NYSE:DRC) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dresser-Rand Group earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 43.4158566905498 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

DRC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday.

Dresser-Rand Group Company Profile

Dresser-Rand Group Inc is a supplier of custom-engineered rotating equipment solutions for long-life, critical applications in the oil, gas, chemical, petrochemical, process, power generation, military and other industries around the world. The Company operates through two segments: New Units and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

