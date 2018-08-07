DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,037,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,369,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,860,000 after purchasing an additional 198,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

