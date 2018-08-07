Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of Fortinet opened at $73.63 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $75.64.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,849,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,044,000 after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,798,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after buying an additional 685,767 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $202,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,629 shares of company stock valued at $16,934,770. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

