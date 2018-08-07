Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza Group had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 81.71%.

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.73) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($37,660.96).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.50) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.50) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goodbody started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.76) target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.44 ($5.07).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

