Dominion Energy (D) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, shares of Dominion Energy have outperformed the industry. Dominion Energy’s second-quarter earnings were higher than expected, courtesy of contribution from the Cove Point Liquefaction project, which started operation in the quarter. Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar’s acquisition. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives. Its merger deal with SCANA received FERC Nod and is going to be immediately accretive to earnings of the company. However, any delay in ongoing capital projects could adversely impact profitability of the company. Reduction in solar investment tax credits and share dilution may affect its future results. The company and its gas unit’s dependency upon third-party producers for natural gas supply increases risk.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,175. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

