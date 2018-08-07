DNotes 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $83,813.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $83,813.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. In the last week, DNotes has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001525 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000879 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

