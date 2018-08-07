DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.02

News articles about DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.9931734804435 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock traded up $0.25, hitting $34.25, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. analysts predict that DNB Financial Corp Common Stock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other DNB Financial Corp Common Stock news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $169,302.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,502 shares in the company, valued at $592,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About DNB Financial Corp Common Stock

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

