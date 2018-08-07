Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 23,362 Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the period. Western Gas Partners comprises about 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Western Gas Partners worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,686,000 after acquiring an additional 457,158 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Western Gas Partners opened at $52.54 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. research analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

