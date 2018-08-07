DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Announces Earnings Results

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), Bloomberg Earnings reports. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. 566,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.77 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

