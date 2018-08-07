Dillard’s (DDS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dillard’s from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.17.

Dillard’s traded up $0.02, hitting $80.44, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 347,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $5,292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

