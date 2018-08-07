Digital Turbine (APPS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of APPS opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 70,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

