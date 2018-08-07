Digi International Inc. (DGII) VP Sells $134,300.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,859 shares in the company, valued at $548,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DGII stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 million, a P/E ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.98%. analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Digi International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digi International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,015,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 16.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

