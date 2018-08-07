Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 47.2549977809587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:DO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 886,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,030. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

In related news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

