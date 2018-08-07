Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 273.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 249.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo opened at $147.32 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $128.81 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

