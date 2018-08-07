DFSCoin (DFS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00301212 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003983 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00064786 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here . DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

