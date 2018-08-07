DexCom (DXCM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DXCM. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DexCom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DexCom to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.97.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.33. 1,434,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 4.89. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $125.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $548,872.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $1,454,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,932,994.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,768,925 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DexCom by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

