DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00006870 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. DeviantCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $20,581.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 11,894,928 coins and its circulating supply is 9,940,470 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

