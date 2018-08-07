Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price target from stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.27 ($30.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.00 ($44.19).

FRA DPW opened at €29.55 ($34.36) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

