Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) a €39.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.42 ($35.79).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media opened at €22.32 ($26.26) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a 12-month high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

