Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 84,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 52,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,633,000 after acquiring an additional 199,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank traded up $0.12, reaching $12.64, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 76,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

