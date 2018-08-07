Determine (DTRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Determine to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Determine had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.67%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Determine’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Determine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Determine opened at $1.44 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Determine has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Determine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Determine from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Determine Company Profile

Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.

