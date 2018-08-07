DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY18 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA traded down $9.01, reaching $39.43, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 844,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,554. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $2,235,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,004.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

