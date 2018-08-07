Dent (DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Dent has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, OKEx, Cobinhood and Lykke Exchange. Over the last week, Dent has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00369032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00195612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000186 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, Qryptos, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, BitForex, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.