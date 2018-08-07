Denarius Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market cap of $1.00 million and $2,178.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013392 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 3,390,325 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.