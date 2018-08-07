DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (DMPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has declined by 11.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.93 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DelMar Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DMPI shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals remained flat at $$0.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 31,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,795. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.74. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.29.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). research analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme.

