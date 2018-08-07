Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies opened at $93.09 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -0.17. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $62.73 and a 1-year high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVMT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

