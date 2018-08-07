Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.12 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DragonEX, ZB.COM and BigONE. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $98.12 million and $4.74 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00385267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00195487 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, DDEX, TOPBTC, Huobi, Mercatox, Bibox, Ethfinex, DragonEX, ZB.COM, BigONE, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Bancor Network, Gatecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.