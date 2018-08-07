Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,355 FedEx Co. (FDX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. FedEx comprises approximately 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

Shares of FedEx opened at $243.32 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $203.13 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

