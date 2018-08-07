Dean Foods (DF) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65.

Several research firms recently commented on DF. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Dean Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dean Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Dean Foods traded down $1.07, hitting $8.40, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 144,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,955. The firm has a market cap of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. Dean Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. Dean Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dean Foods news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv purchased 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $156,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

