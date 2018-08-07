Davidson Investment Advisors Has $7.71 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 597,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,344,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $18,882,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,232,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group opened at $55.82 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

