Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Nielsen worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 590,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Nielsen opened at $21.99 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.