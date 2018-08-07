David B. Wells Sells 1,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.46, for a total value of $342,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Netflix traded up $0.91, reaching $351.83, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $434.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.19.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

