Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) COO Margo Lynn Manning Sells 2,600 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,600 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Margo Lynn Manning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Margo Lynn Manning sold 2,200 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $110,022.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Margo Lynn Manning sold 200 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $242,500.00.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 20,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,023. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

