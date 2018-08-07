DATA Price Down 28.1% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, DATA has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $16.57 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00377998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00195097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,626,502,186 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

