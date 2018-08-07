Data I/O Co. (DAIO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,477 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

DAIO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.55. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Data I/O had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems.

