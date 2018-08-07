Darcrus Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (DAR)

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Darcrus has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Darcrus has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Darcrus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Darcrus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003460 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00392078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00193298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Darcrus Profile

Darcrus was first traded on December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus . The official website for Darcrus is darcr.us

Darcrus Token Trading

Darcrus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darcrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Darcrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darcrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.