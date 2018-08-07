Danaos (DAC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of DAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 108,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,329. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Danaos has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.98 million. Danaos had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 22.77%. sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,823 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Danaos worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units.

