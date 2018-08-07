Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $198.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.00 and a 1-year high of $199.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

