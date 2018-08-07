Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 685,868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,563,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,582,000 after buying an additional 393,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 34,571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 179,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $754,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,314,255.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,087 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $4,631,069.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,332,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,399 shares of company stock worth $15,495,485 in the last ninety days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NYSE:RNG opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.29 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

