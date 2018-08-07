Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $197,987.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Live Nation Entertainment opened at $49.53 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

