DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (DNPLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

OTCMKTS DNPLY opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.63. DAI NIPPON Prtg/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

DAI NIPPON Prtg/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. DAI NIPPON Prtg/S had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, other electronic publications, multimedia software, electronic publishing services, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, various planning and development, online services, etc.; and personalized direct mail, smart cards, SIM cards, digital pens, holograms, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, magnetic cards, etc.

