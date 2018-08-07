DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEI. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Douglas Emmett opened at $39.58 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.