D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,492,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,246. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips opened at $71.29 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

