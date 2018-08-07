D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 73,030 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 805,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,187,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 783,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,562,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

