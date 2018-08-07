CytRx Co. (CYTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CytRx’s earnings. CytRx posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytRx will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytRx.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTR. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of CytRx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CytRx opened at $1.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.84. CytRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

