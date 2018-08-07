Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cyberark Software to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cyberark Software has set its Q2 guidance at $0.23-$0.25 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.31-$1.37 EPS.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyberark Software opened at $62.16 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $69.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

