Cyberark Software (CYBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Cyberark Software to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Cyberark Software has set its Q2 guidance at $0.23-$0.25 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.31-$1.37 EPS.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cyberark Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cyberark Software opened at $62.16 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $69.97.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.
