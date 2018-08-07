Cyberark Software (CYBR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.75 -79.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.36 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of Cyberark Software traded down $1.48, hitting $61.77, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,015,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,295. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

