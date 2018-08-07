Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.44.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin opened at $320.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $291.52 and a one year high of $363.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

