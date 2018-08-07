CVS Group (CVSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CVS Group opened at GBX 955 ($12.55) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.71).

In other CVS Group news, insider Deborah Kemp bought 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £74,772.60 ($98,242.81).

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

